Independent gift shop Chirpy is hosting free mental health workshops for children after school next month, in collaboration with mindfulness teacher Stacey Harrison of the North Kind.

The Chapel Allerton businesses will run the sessions from May 9-May 15, raising money for mental health charity Young Minds.

As well as mindfulness workshops, Chirpy will host a North Kind pop-up shop full of high-quality products designed to boost self-confidence, promote mindfulness and inspiring positivity in children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo McBeath, owner of Chirpy gift shop in Chapel Allerton, which is hosting mindfulness workshops for children next month

Stacey is a former physiotherapist who worked in the NHS for 20 years, and is now a mindset coach who works in Leeds primary schools.

She said: “I am really looking forward to delivering mindfulness workshops throughout the week at Chirpy and opening up discussions with parents about the benefits of practicing mindfulness with their children.”

The founder of Chirpy, Jo McBeath, added: "I love collaborating with other local entrepreneurs and this is the perfect opportunity to support a new business and spread positivity”.

Stacey Harrison is a former NHS physiotherapist who is now a mindset coach and mindfulness teacher working in Leeds primary schools