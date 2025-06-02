Chaophraya set on milestone fundraising drive for Leeds charity

Chaophraya, a staple in the Leeds dining scene, is this month launching a year-long fundraising drive as a celebration of its 20-year brand history and to give back to the community in Leeds it holds dear.

In its biggest fundraising effort to date, the restaurant is set on raising a huge £20,000 for Martin House.

Martin House Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care, free of charge to children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Staff at Leeds’ Chaophraya will be participating in Martin House's calendar of events to raise money for the charity, as well as launching a bespoke item on the money to drive further fundraising support.

Khun Kim, found of Chaophraya, said: “We’re so excited to launch our fundraising effort in support of Martin House, an amazing charity which offers critical work that is beyond deserving of the support.

“We had the opportunity to work collaboratively alongside the team at the charity to decide on which fundraising tactics would be our best chance at maximum donations, which was a fun process, and we’d love for members of the public to support us as much as they can!”

The people of Leeds will be able to keep up to date with Chaophraya’s fundraising efforts via our social channels where they can use and follow the #ThaiForCharity to showcase all the events. Dishes and the impact the charity and donations have through the efforts and are encouraged to donate and keep up to date with the activity here: https://chaophraya.co.uk/charity-partnership-leeds

Chris Verney, Capital Appeal Fundraiser at Martin House, said: “We are delighted that Chaophraya Leeds has chosen to support Martin House in 2025 and we’re looking forward to an exciting year of activities.

“Thanks to your generosity, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families, will continue to receive vital care when and where they need it most.”

As well as the team at Chaophraya Leeds committing to their fundraising feats, the restaurant will also be adding a speciality dish to its menu, Laab Tod, Crispy spicy meatball, to raise money throughout Spring. For every dish purchased, £2 will be donated to Martin House.

Ian Leigh, Chaophraya’s Managing Director, said: "The people of Thailand are ever warm, hospitable and charitable, and so to celebrate our 20th year we wanted to emulate the inspiring culture of Thailand. Across all of our restaurants, we’re committed to raising over £100,000 as a group, our biggest fundraising drive to date.

“And what’s even more special is that each restaurant is supporting a charity local and dear to them – a real opportunity to give back to their communities. We’d love to encourage our diners and the people of Leeds to get involved and donate as generously as they are able to, to support our efforts for Martin House.”

This charity fundraising drive comes as part of a wider celebratory campaign from Chaophraya marking 20 years since it first opened its doors. For more information on Chaophraya’s 20th Anniversary celebrations head to https://chaophraya.co.uk/20th-anniversary