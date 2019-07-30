Channel 4 kicks off recruitment drive for move to Leeds - here are the jobs on offer

Channel 4 has today revealed a recruitment drive for a wide range of positions ahead of opening its national headquarters in Leeds.

The organisation wants to promote jobs which some may not have considered relevant to the broadcasting industry in its search for fresh talent, and is promoting its email alerts which update people about new roles.

The former Majestic nightclub in City Square, Leeds. Picture by Tony Johnson.

These include roles in audience research, business affairs, data science, finance, human resources, digital, technology and more.

It is expected that Channel 4 will move in to the Majestic building in the second half of 2020 and before is operating from the West Gate development on Grace Street in Leeds City Centre – and will begin to move staff there from September this year.

Channel 4’s managing director for nations and regions, Sinead Rocks, said: “These are really exciting times for Channel 4 as we start to lay the foundations for our new

operation in Leeds.

“Many people might never have considered a career in broadcasting but our National HQ in the heart of the city centre means there are lots of fantastic opportunities for

people to come and work for Channel 4 across a range of disciplines such as data science, finance, legal and technology.

“We’ve already been busy recruiting and there’ll be lots more jobs coming up over the next few months so I’d urge anyone interested in working for Channel 4 to sign up to our careers website to be notified of all future opportunities.”

-> Channel 4's head of drama has become their first member of staff to move to Leeds

Although the broadcaster was unable to put a specific number on the amount of new jobs at this time, in the long-run some 200 to 250 roles will be based in Leeds

Leeds-based jobs which are currently being advertised include a social video director, a digital producer, a group pictures manager, two picture commissioner roles, two picture editors and a senior solutions architect, the latter of which focuses on providing support for Channel 4's suite of video streaming and other media products.

Opportunities which will be advertised in the coming months include research executives, analysts, listing editors, data engineers and scientists, human resources advisor and information security roles.

The broadcaster’s Leeds National HQ will also be the home of Channel 4’s digital creative unit – a new department commissioning and producing digital content to reach audiences social and digital platforms.

-> Former industrial building set to be at the heart of a media revolution in Leeds

Today Channel 4 also announced the appointment of four senior commissioning roles which will be based in Leeds, Bristol and Glasgow.

Will Rowson and Harjeet Chhokar will take up roles as commissioning editors for factual programming, based in Leeds.

Sacha Mirzoeff will be factual commissioning editor and head of hub at Bristol where he will be joined by Gwawr Martha Lloyd who becomes Channel 4’s

commissioning editor, scripted.

Deborah Dunnett, most recently Channel 4’s nations and regions manager, becomes commissioning

editor of popular factual, based in Glasgow.

Other creative roles based in Leeds, Bristol or Glasgow still yet to be filled include commissioning editors in a range of genres including factual, popular factual, entertainment, daytime and news and current affairs.

Additional roles include an E4 digital executive, comedy digital executive, digital executive, creative diversity executive and several factual and popular factual digital development executives.

There are a range of other positions including programme co-ordinators and team assistants.

Anyone interested in finding out about jobs at Channel 4 can sign up for email alerts at https://careers.channel4.com/4jobs