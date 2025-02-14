Chair of Department for Education's Apprenticeship Ambassador Network visits G&H during National Apprenticeship Week

The Chair of the Department for Education’s Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, Anthony Impey, has visited Leeds-based mechanical, electrical, and public health provider (MEP) G&H and its in-house training partner, Building Futures Together (BFT), to learn more about its apprenticeship program during National Apprenticeship Week (10-16 February). His visit aimed to spotlight work being done by small and midsize employers and gather insights from the business to share with policy makers.

As part of a week-long challenge to meet and talk to businesses across the country about the importance of skills and their experience of apprenticeships, Anthony met with G&H representatives and apprentices at its head office.

Anthony also had the opportunity to meet students and get hands-on MEP experience at BFT, where he wired a plug. BFT provides young people, including students who are struggling with the curriculum in school or are missing from education, the opportunity to receive hands-on learning and a pathway into the construction sector.

Paul Churchill, Development Manager at G&H, and BFT Co-Founder and Managing Director, John Thornton showed Anthony around G&H, which is currently supporting 22 apprentices, and its training school facility, which delivered 1645 vocational learning places between January and December 2024.

Anthony Impey during his visit to G&H and Building Futures Together during National Apprenticeship Week (10-16 February).

Speaking at his visit, Chair of the Department for Education’s Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, Anthony said: “I set out at the start of this week with the aim to meet 100 small and midsize businesses and shine a light on the brilliant work these employers are doing with apprenticeships. So, it’s great to be here in West Yorkshire today and see the inspiring work that G&H are doing to invest in the skills they need to drive the growth and productivity of their business.”

Paul Churchill: “Apprentices are essential to the sustainability of our business and the wider sector, especially in light of the current skills shortage in the construction industry. We pride ourselves on offering a comprehensive apprenticeship programme designed to attract top talent and provide young people with real-world experience.

“It’s an honour to host Anthony during National Apprenticeship Week and showcase how we’re creating pathways for the next generation into the construction industry. We hope it has provided an insight for policy makers.”

G&H launched its apprenticeship scheme in 1999 and provides NVQ Level Three, Four and Five for onsite operatives, design and Revit technicians, and senior leadership roles.

Community Interest Company BFT was co-founded in 2020 to help prevent young people from adding to the growing number becoming not in education, employment or training (NEET). It supports students by encouraging them to consider an alternative career option and helps schools to engage with pupils who struggle with the curriculum or are missing from education.

The Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (YAHAAN) collaborated with Anthony and local businesses, as they were keen to shine the spotlight on the brilliant work being done by apprentices and employers in West Yorkshire.

Established in 1998, G&H is a leading mechanical, electrical, and public health (MEP) provider. Its 200-strong experienced team design, manage, deliver and maintain every aspect of MEP schemes.