Cedarwell bespoke joinery commemorates 7-year anniversary with showcase of excellence

Cedarwell, the bespoke joinery and timber Craftsmanship Company spearheaded by master craftsman and University of Huddersfield graduate Paul Brown, celebrated its seventh year in business since its founding in 2017.

Known for precision craftsmanship and sophisticated design, the company has made a name for itself in the world of high-end interiors.

Prestigious Client Collaborations

Over the past seven years, Cedarwell has partnered with high-profile commercial and institutional clients—delivering installations that blend functionality with stunning aesthetics. Notably, they’ve collaborated with top media companies to create some of the highest quality studios in the country – earning a reputation for thinking outside the box and pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation.

With a firm foundation built on exceptional quality and design-led solutions, Cedarwell has raised the bar for bespoke woodworking in both local and national arenas.

These partnerships underscore Cedarwell’s reputation for delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding standards, complicated layouts, and brand-specific design themes.

Based in ossett, the company specialises in working with Broadcast and media companies, furnishing control rooms and studio-fit interiors. Corporate offices, producing bespoke reception counters and feature installations and hospitality venues, crafting custom fitouts and banquette seating.

Exceptional Craftsmanship at the Forefront

While sustainability remains a steady feature of Cedarwell’s ethos, it’s the superior quality of its products that truly distinguishes the firm. From complex feature walls, acoustic treatments, reception counters, to custom broadcast studio furniture and media control rooms, Cedarwell’s workshop on 4 Milner Yard in Ossett is where Paul’s team of expert craftspeople and artisans work their magic.

Under Paul Brown's direction, Cedarwell continues to grow its product range, enhance service delivery, and push the boundaries of interior woodwork excellence.

Sustainability is key

Cedarwell buys all its timber from local suppliers across West Yorkshire, reinforcing regional supply chains and reducing carbon emissions from transport. The company exclusively uses FSC-certified sustainable timber, ensuring responsible forestry practices.

In addition, Cedarwell participates in the Egger “Reduce Your Carbon Footprint” scheme: for every decorative collection product sold, Egger plants a tree—creating a link between each customer purchase and positive environmental impact.

Leadership’s Vision for Continued Excellence

Reflecting on seven years in operation, Managing Director Paul Brown said: “Our focus has always been delivering craftsmanship that surpasses expectations—in design, quality, and practicality. Sustainability matters to us, but craftsmanship is our core promise.

“It’s great to see Cedarwell grow from strength to strength. Our staff work as a family unit, meticulously hand crafting the most bespoke of products.

“We are proud to work with clients nationwide and we are proud of our northern roots. Here’s to the next 7 years.”

With a firm foundation built on exceptional quality and design-led solutions, Cedarwell remains set to raise the bar for bespoke woodworking in both local and national arenas.