cardfactory helps make WWII veteran’s 100th birthday unforgettable

Dougie, who turns 100 on Tuesday 23rd September 2025, joined the Royal Navy aged just 17 and went on to serve as a seaman gunner. He took part in some of the most critical moments of the Second World War, including the Arctic convoys and D-Day. Now, as one of the last surviving veterans, the Southend branch of the Royal Naval Association (RNA) launched an appeal to gather 100 birthday cards in his honour.

cardfactory, with headquarters in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, proudly supported the appeal through its Southend store team.

Colleagues at the Southend store worked closely with cardfactory’s in-house design team in Wakefield to create a bespoke birthday card in Royal Navy colours, personalised with Dougie’s name and signed by the whole team. The store also decorated its windows with a bold “Happy 100th Dougie” message and provided balloons and decorations for the birthday celebration at the RNA HQ in Southend.

Carol Pendrigh, Committee Member of the Southend Branch of the RNA, commented: “Dougie is not just a veteran, he’s an Arctic convoy sailor and a D-Day veteran – a true local hero. His service means so much, and we want to ensure his 100th birthday is one he will never forget. The support from cardfactory and the public has been incredible – it really shows how much people still care about honouring our veterans.”

Andy Thornburrow, Regional Manager for cardfactory, added: “Dougie’s story has touched all of us here in Southend. It’s been a joy for the team to be part of his birthday and see the community come together to celebrate such an inspiring man. Southend has a proud naval heritage, and Dougie represents a living connection to that history. Our colleagues were honoured to play a role in recognising his incredible milestone.”

For cardfactory, the occasion underlines its broader mission of helping people celebrate life’s most meaningful moments – from everyday birthdays to once-in-a-century occasions like Dougie’s.

