Candlelighters receive donation of fifty Easter eggs from local housebuilder

The housebuilder received generous donations throughout the collection from their employees. The donation to Candlelighters allowed the charity to distribute Easter eggs to patients on the paediatric oncology ward at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) which brought a much-needed light moment into the lives of children and their families.

2023 marked Barratt Developments Yorkshire West’s longstanding five-year partnership with the charity, raising more than £60,000 in that time. Most recently, eight members of the Land and Technical teams took part in a 5k for five days challenge, raising £2,150 for the charity.

The money raised for Candlelighters helps to provide crucial care and support for families affected by childhood cancer.

Speaking about the donation, Lindsey Sills, Commercial Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, comments:“We’re incredibly proud of our five-year partnership with Candlelighters. It’s so important to us to not only donate through a variety of fundraising activities, but also try to give something for youngsters involved with the charity to enjoy at such a difficult time.

“We can’t thank our employees enough for generously donating Easter eggs for Candlelighters. We hope the children at LGI enjoyed their chocolate treats this Easter.”

Iain Blackwood Hobbs, Partnerships Executive at Candlelighters, said: “Barratt Developments Yorkshire West has been incredibly committed to Candlelighters over the past five years. Even though we’re only three months into the year, they have already raised over £2,000 for the charity and donated Easter eggs to the children, showing their ongoing support.

“Providing children and their families affected by childhood cancer with an Easter treat ensures that they don't miss out on the seasonal fun, despite being in hospital. Little treats like these let families know that they are thought about and can bring a smile despite the difficult circumstances they are facing. A huge thank you to Barratt Developments Yorkshire West and we look forward to continuing our partnership throughout the year.”