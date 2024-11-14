Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major brand specialising in leather bags will be making its regional debut next month.

Cambridge Satchel will be opening a boutique store in Victoria Quarter this December.

The debut Leeds store, which is 881 sq ft, will join the brand’s current sites in Covent Garden and Cambridge, will stock a range of women’s and men’s collections including classic crossbody bags, satchels, handbags, tote bags, backpacks, briefcases and trunks.

The brand, which has accrued a steadfast following for its philosophy of ‘British style reimagined’, will also offer personalisation services in-store for customers.

Rachel Bradburn, leading director at Victoria Leeds, said: “Cambridge Satchel is well known for its quality, craftsmanship and clear identity but it is also a brand with real zest, a sense of fun and self-expression; a brand which is simultaneously evolving whilst embracing tradition, all qualities which reflect Victoria Quarter and Cambridge Satchel’s new home!

“We’re counting down the weeks until December when the store opens and our loyal visitors can enjoy this iconic brand.”

This signing follows the news that Boodles, the iconic British family-owned jeweller, has reaffirmed its commitment to the luxury retail destination by investing in a new entertainment room, known as The Rose Garden Suite, and increases its trading space by more than double, from 1,200 sq ft to 2,700 sq ft, as part of its continued investment at Victoria Leeds.