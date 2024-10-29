Calendar Club: Huge stationery store opens in St John's Centre and Trinity Leeds
Calendar Club opened its doors in the St John’s Centre and Trinity Leeds this October.
The brand, which was established in 1998, offers more than 6,500 products ranging from calendars and planners to diaries and gifts.
During the months of September to January, the brand launches stores across the country to help people prepare for the new year in style.
These new stores are accompanied by the opening of more than 150 stores across the country this autumn so far.
Most recently, it has taken over the former Re:Pair Lab, a second-hand clothing shop which launched as a pop up in Trinity this summer.
Customers can expect a range of planners from standard A4 styles to Harry Potter and Taylor Swift themed ones.
Perfect for Christmas presents, customers can also pick up jigsaw puzzles, games, football jumpers and mugs at Calendar Club.
Find out more information about Calendar Club via the official website.