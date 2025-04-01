Caledonian Travel celebrates four great years since launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading UK and European Coach Holiday specialist Caledonian Travel is celebrating its fourth anniversary since its relaunch.

Now, in 2025 they provide breaks to destinations across the UK, Ireland and Europe, from various departure points across Scotland, the North East and Yorkshire.

“It’s been a brilliant four years” said Managing Director, Graham Rogers. “We launched Caledonian Travel at a time where the holiday industry was starting up again, and it took a lot of hard work to get to where we are today. But it’s been worth it.”

Caledonian Travel’s journey has seen them grow into a multi-award-winning travel company that’s taken over 1.3 million customers on their perfect holidays.

Caledonian Travel coaches at the Caledonian Claymore Hotel, Arrochar.

“We’ve grown rapidly over the last four years” said Martin Lock, Commercial Director. “As well as providing a huge range of breaks to a variety of destinations, we’ve expanded our Caledonian Hotel Collection, with four of our own hotels in Torquay, Scarborough, Blackpool and Arrochar, on the banks of Loch Long.”

Caledonian Travel is now the largest operator of breaks by coach in the UK, and still prides itself on keeping its personal touch.

“Since 2021, we’ve opened seven travel centres in Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Gateshead, Leeds, Hull and Wakefield,” Martin added. “This means people can come in, talk to us about the range of breaks available to them and book their holidays the traditional way, speaking to someone face to face. Our team is also on hand to wave our customers off as they head off on their travels.

“We’re the current British Travel Awards Best Large Travel Company for Coach Holidays and 'Best Large Company for UK Touring/Coach Holidays, and we’ve earned the Platinum Feefo Award for ‘Consistently delivering excellence’ for four years in a row.”

Caledonian has over 85 liveried coaches, fondly referred to as their Pride of Lions, and has an active social media community of over 250,000 people. Its ‘Excellent’ rating on TrustPilot comes from 25,000 reviews, and an independent Facebook Fan Group has grown to nearly 40,000 members.

“Despite all our success over the last four years, the most important part of our business is our customers” Graham Rogers said. “Our customer base think very highly of us, our drivers, our hotels, and our holidays, and as well as recommending us to friends they return to book holidays with us year after year.

"We’re so grateful to them for their loyalty, and we hope to provide them with the same great travel experiences over the next four years.”