Cafe Capri Wakefield: Italian dining brand opens new Horbury Bridge venue offering 'delicious meals'
The Capri Group, renowned for its high-quality Italian dining establishments, has announced the opening of its latest venture, Cafe Capri Horbury Bridge.
Situated next door to Capri Horbury Restaurant, the new cafe is the 11th addition to the growing Capri portfolio, which includes restaurants such as Cafe Capri Woodkirk and Capri Lounge.
Dominik Karimi, who runs Capri Horbury and will oversee the Café commented: “Horbury Bridge is an up-and-coming area, and we’ve noticed locals are increasingly enjoying the dining-out culture, yet it felt that we were lacking a truly exceptional café space.
“Cafe Capri Horbury Bridge fills that gap, offering a unique space where people can relax, enjoy a delicious meal, and even catch some sun on our large terrace. It’s not just about great food; it's about a great experience. We hope customers new and old will come and try the cafe.”
Open daily and seating 40, the cafe Capri Horbury Bridge promises to offer a beautiful, vibrant setting where customers can indulge in a variety of breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes. The cafe’s menu features hot and cold drinks, including freshly squeezed orange juice, as well as an homemade cakes, croissants, and other delectable pastries which will change daily.
Alongside the inside space, the cafe also benefits from Capri Horbury’s large sunny terrace, which is available to all visiting customers. It will open Monday to Saturday 8am-2pm and 9am-1pm on Sunday’s.