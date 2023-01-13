Famously Proper, which owns Byron and fried chicken brand Mother Clucker, said it will cut 218 jobs as a result of the closures.

The company was set up after private equity firm Calveton rescued Byron from a previous administration in 2020 following the impact of the pandemic.

The chain has a restaurant in York which will remain open, but their Leeds branch will close immediately according to reports.

Administrators from Interpath Advisory were appointed on Friday and immediately confirmed the company has been sold in a pre-pack administration to Tristar Foods, a new company linked to Calveton.

Claire Winder, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Like many other companies across the hospitality sector, Byron had seen a boost in trading following the end of the Covid lockdown measures.

“However, the sky-high inflation seen in 2022 saw costs spiral and resulted in reduced customer spend, which in turn placed significant cashflow pressure on the business.

“We are pleased to have concluded this transaction which will see the Byron name continue to trade on high streets across the country and which, importantly, has preserved a significant number of jobs.”

The chain first collapsed during the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020, hiring administrators in that summer.

Customers have been left in shock by the announcement.

The nine restaurants to close are:

Bluewater

Chelmsford

Edinburgh Lothian Road

Leeds

London - Wembley

Manchester

Milton Keynes

Salisbury