The former Filling Station sandwich shop and Lister Fisheries – both in North Lane – are being offered to would-be takeaway owners as an all-in-one sale.

The site sits in the student zone of Headingley, while being just 100 metres from Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

The two adjoining premises are listed on the business sales website Dalton’s.

The two businesses come as one. (Pic: Google maps)

The entry reads: “This is two businesses in one. To the left is a fully fitted fish and chips/pizza takeaway and to the right is a former sandwich shop/cafe. Our client has operated these businesses and is only selling due to his other business.”

It added that the premises come equipped with a pizza oven, pan island range, donner kebab machines and fryers. The sandwich shop is also equipped with a breakfast bar and seating.

The advert continues: “The sandwich bar could be converted to extend the fish and chip shop, provide a seating area etc (subject to planning and landlords consents).”

Filling Station has had many names over the years, formerly known as Headingley Sandwiches and American Sub, before becoming Filling Station in 2015.

The two premises sit on the popular shopping street of North Lane, which also features The Headingley Greengrocer, Pizza Hut Delivery, Sainsbury’s Local, Cafe Lento and Natural Food Store.

The business, which was listed by Ernest Wilson, is on sale for £59,950.