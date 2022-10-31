The Princess Garage in Chapel Street, Headingley, has been listed by business transfer agent Alan J Picken for £845,000.

It has been described as “exceptional”, and boasts a “loyal and local client base”, according to an advertisement placed on property website Rightmove.

A description of the garage, stated: “The business is based in the heart of the bustling suburb of Headingley, Leeds and serves a large catchment area with it being a densely populated residential area.

The Princess Garage in Headingley

"The business and property is now offered for sale due to our clients wishing to take life a little easier and spend more time with family."

The description added that the site boasts 1,600 square feet of useable floor space, modern fixtures, fittings and diagnostic equipment” as well as a net profit “in excess of £300,000”.

It continued: "Properties of this size and calibre are few and far between.

"The business is long established, and over the years has gained excellent reputation in the local and area and surrounding conurbations attracting a loyal and local client base. Our clients advise us that they give every assistance to ensure a smooth seamless transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Businesses and properties of this calibre and locale are the exception hence we strongly recommend genuine prospective purchasers view early in order to avoid disappointment."

According to Princess Garage website, the business was first opened 20 years ago by Patrick Ford and John Falkiner. It provides MOTs, services and repairs.