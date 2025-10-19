Rising costs and the cost-of-living crisis are among challenges pubs in Wakefield are currently facing.

Gemma Woodhouse is in her second year of owning The Lupset in Wakefield, but has worked there for four years.

She lives at the pub with her son, daughter, and grandson, and said rising bills and declining footfall is a challenge for her business.

On the rising costs, Gemma said: “It’s not viable financially the way things are at the moment.”

Gemma Woodhouse, owner of The Lupset in Wakefield. Picture: Scott Merrylees

“I am not surprised so many businesses are having to close down,” she added.

Business is boosted at the pub thanks to a regular quiz night, and its involvement with some local football and majorette teams.

Gemma said: “If I didn’t have that sort of customer base there would be very few people in at the weekend.”

Gemma said the pub’s beer garden also draws in customers on warmer days.

Gemma said people’s habits have changed since the cost-of-living crisis, which she described as “really upsetting.”

“I have had to reduce my prices twice in the last four months to drag my customers back,” she added.

Gemma warned that without change, people could see more local pubs closing down: “Without bold action on VAT, energy bills, duty and business rates we will continue to see local pub after local pub close down for good, especially privately owned ones like me that don’t have the security of a big brewery pay-rolling things.”

Jodie Hughes has been general manager at The Carleton pub in Pontefract for four years.

As a Greene King community pub, it holds lots of events such as fundraisers, local team events and quizzes.

Jodie said she has also noticed a decline in customers, as well as customers limiting how much they buy.

Jodie said: “People don’t have as much money. They like to save for bigger occasions. That’s made us work a little bit differently.

“Pin pointing big occasions and making the most out of that.”

In a bid to bring more customers in, Greene King launched a loyalty app in September offering discounts and rewards.

Jodie said she has noticed the app bringing new customers in, as well as encouraging people to stay longer, which has helped boost the normally quieter months of September and October.

The Lupset can be found at 328, Horbury Road, Lupset, Wakefield, WF2 8JF.

The Carleton is located on Hardwick Road, Pontefract, WF8 3PQ.