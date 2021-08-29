Business thriving for two Leeds sisters who launched children's centre during their maternity leave

Looking to earn a living without paying thousands in childcare, Vicky Butterworth and Kim Gunson set up Little Burrowers in Pudsey in 2019.

The centre is designed for babies under 18 months, letting them explore a world of colours, sounds and textures in a friendly environment.

There are three sessions a day from Monday to Friday and there is no need to bulk-buy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Town Play Village lets children's imaginations run wild

“It’s fantastic for their development - the colours, textures and smells," Vicky, 33, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"It all develops their coordination and helps them grow. But it’s not just for them, it’s nice for parents to bond with their child outside the living room.

“When I had my eldest, I didn’t have any friends who had kids and I really felt it, not knowing where to go or what to do.

“With my second pregnancy, which thankfully I shared with my sister, we decided to to create somewhere where you could just book a one-off session if you wanted to go out that day, or to just go and have a coffee and a play date."

The business has been so popular that customers urged Vicky and Kim to launch more activities for toddlers over 18 months.

When the unit next door became available in January this year, the sisters snapped up the premises and created George Town Play Village for children from 18 months to pre-school age.

From fire stations, stables and tea rooms to vets and hairdressers, the activities encourage children to let their imaginations run wild.

Mum-of-three Vicky added: "Although it was an uncertain and risky time during the pandemic, we decided to take it on.

"George Town has been a big hit; there’s not many places like it which offer role-play for children and lets them use their imagination."