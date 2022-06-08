All Aboard! Stourton Park and Ride just one of the nominees of this years' National Institution of Chartered Surveyors Awards 2022

Building up a reputation!

Yorkshire and Humber building projects shortlisted for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Awards 2022

By Sally Todd
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 10:39 am
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 10:41 am

RICS Awards showcase most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, buildings, construction and infrastructure, recognising outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

The projects – including new flood defence scheme, town hall restoration, new university buildings and park & ride scheme – will be judged by an expert judging

panel.

Among the region’s short-listed schemes are building projects from Wakefield, Leeds, York, Hull, Barnsley, Skipton and Humber Estuary.

They include The Glass-works in Barnsley, Skipton Town Hall, Sir William Henry Bragg Building at Leeds, Hessle Foreshore Tidal De-fence Scheme by University of Hull and £35 million mixed used Development Hudson Quarter scheme in York.

All winners will compete at national grand final in London on October 21.

1. Skipton Town Hall

Heritage category

2. Barnsley Glassworks

Community Benefit category

3. Sir William Henry Bragg Building University of Leeds

Heritage category

4. Hudson Quarter Scheme York

Commercial Development category

