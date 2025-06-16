Building society in Leeds collecting items for St Giles Pantry

Colleagues at the Leeds branch of Yorkshire Building Society are collecting essential toiletries to support a local charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Building Society’s branch in Leeds, on Briggate, has become an official donation station for the St Giles Pantry in Leeds. The items collected will be distributed via the local charity's pantry.

The St Giles Pantry in Leeds offers healthy, sustainable food and essential items to people experiencing poverty in the surrounding area. But with many people now unable to afford life’s essentials the need for support is increasing rapidly. As well as providing food, toiletries and other essentials, the St Giles Pantry offers expert advice and personal face-to-face support from trained Peer Advisors, who help address the underlying issues leading to poverty. People using the Pantry pay a small weekly subscription and in return are able to access affordable, nutritious food and added support to help them move towards independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niamh at the Leeds Briggate branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are proud to be able to support the St Giles Pantry in our community in Leeds and we really want to help make a difference to those that are in need with our collection station.”

The Leeds branch of Yorkshire Building Society will be a donation station for essential toiletries for St Giles Pantry until the end of July.

“Items can be dropped off at the Leeds Briggate branch until 31st July, and we are grateful for any donations, large or small.”

Sarah Baxter, St Giles Pantry Coordinator said: “We are really grateful that Yorkshire Building Society are collecting these much-needed items for us to help support our clients in the Pantry.

“Our clients come from a variety of backgrounds and communities, and are struggling to afford the essentials in the current economic climate. These toiletries will be a massive help to both individuals and families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection will be running until 31st July 2025 and items can be dropped into the branch between 9am – 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or 9.30am – 4.30pm on a Wednesday.

For more information about St Giles Trust, or to learn more about the Pantry at Leeds, then please visit www.stgilestrust.org.uk/what-we-do/tackling-poverty/st-giles-pantry/the-pantry-leeds/.