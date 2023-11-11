A Leeds business has signed a listing with the Modern Milkman – and will now serve its brownies to customers’ doors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brown & Blond is a handmade brownie company founded by George Welton in 2010. It now makes around 60 different gooey chocolate brownie flavours, which are sold in cafes, delis, restaurants and independent retailers.

Its deal with the Modern Milkman sees a selection of flavours of Brown & Blond brownies in a four-box available in the Leeds area. The Modern Milkman delivers eco-friendly produce through a subscription model such as milk, juice, eggs, butter, bread, fruit and vegetables and brownies in plastic free packaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brownie business will join brands such as Yockenthwaite granola, Two Farmers’ crisps, Rubies in the Rubble and Belvoir drinks.

George Welton is the founder of Brown & Blond (Photo by Richard Walker/ImageNorth)

Brown & Blond recently moved into a 5,000 square foot site in Morley. It invested half a million pounds in a new bakery, allowing the business to triple production from 1.5m to 5m units. It has also increased its staff numbers from eight to twelve people.

The Brown & Blond brownies will initially be distributed from the Modern Milkman’s Leeds depot with a view to securing further regional listings and expanding the range.

Brown & Blond founder George Welton said: “We are excited to have secured this exclusive deal with the Modern Milkman. It provides us with another avenue to bring the best brownies direct to the customer’s doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our ambition has always been to make the best and most delicious brownies on the market and for everyone to associate brownies with Brown & Blond.”

Modern Milkman CEO Simon Mellin said: “We’re delighted to expand our range of sustainable products by partnering with Brown & Blond. We’re all about working with independent suppliers to deliver convenience with a conscience, so it’s great to welcome their delicious brownies on our Leeds milk round.”

Brown & Blond produce three core lines using the original recipe; brownies, blondies, and a vegan option with over 60 toppings such as Triple Chocolate, Chocolate Orange, Peanut Butter Cup and Ultimate Vegan Biscoff.