Brotherhood Leeds: First look inside New Briggate sports bar following £500k transformation

A long-standing Leeds sports bar has reopened following a £500,000 transformation.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th Feb 2024, 19:18 GMT

The Brotherhood of Pursuit and Pastimes, more commonly known as the Brotherhood, has undergone a renovation as it celebrates its 10th birthday.

Founded by Seema Dhiman in 2014, it was one of the first female-owned sports bars in the UK. The venue has been transformed into a warm and inviting space that channels a traditional pub, with plenty of retro sporting accents.

The birthday coincides with a golden year in the world of sport, with the Euros, the Six Nations, Fury Vs Usyk and the Super Bowl all heading to the Brotherhood's screens over the coming months. 

Seema said: “It’s been a fantastic 10 years, and I am really excited about the next chapter. The response has been overwhelmingly positive from our loyal customers and can’t wait to welcome all Yorkshire fans for a fantastic summer of sport.”

We take a look inside the new-look bar.

The main hall blends traditional British elements with modern flourishes, stripping back the walls to its original form

1. Brotherhood

The main hall blends traditional British elements with modern flourishes, stripping back the walls to its original form Photo: Brotherhood

The tiled bar front is in British heritage colours and vintage sports memorabilia lines every wall

2. Brotherhood

The tiled bar front is in British heritage colours and vintage sports memorabilia lines every wall

Brotherhood’s new look includes several huge screens, new lighting and a powerful sound system

3. Brotherhood

Brotherhood’s new look includes several huge screens, new lighting and a powerful sound system Photo: Brotherhood

Through a hidden door upstairs is a secret snug which is available to hire for parties of up to 20 people

4. Brotherhood

Through a hidden door upstairs is a secret snug which is available to hire for parties of up to 20 people Photo: Brotherhood

Guests looking to enjoy alternative sporting commentary to what’s on the screen can request headphones from the bar

5. Brotherhood

Guests looking to enjoy alternative sporting commentary to what’s on the screen can request headphones from the bar Photo: Brotherhood

The bar has also introduced a new food and drink menu

6. Brotherhood

The bar has also introduced a new food and drink menu Photo: Brotherhood

