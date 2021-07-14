British Library site in Leeds takes major stride forward

Senior councillors will be asked to back plans to inject up to £5m of funding into the The British Library project next week.

The funding would be used to protect and stabilise Temple Works, a Grade I listed building in Leeds’s South Bank area that the British Library is looking to develop in partnership with Leeds City Council and developer CEG.

The stabilisation work is urgently needed both to protect the building, which is on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register, and to enable detailed investigatory work to assess the viability of transforming it.