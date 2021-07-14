British Library site in Leeds takes major stride forward
The British Library’s ambitions for a major new public-facing centre for audiences and users in the north of England will take a significant step forward next week when senior councillors are asked to back plans to inject up to £5m of funding into the project.
The funding would be used to protect and stabilise Temple Works, a Grade I listed building in Leeds’s South Bank area that the British Library is looking to develop in partnership with Leeds City Council and developer CEG.
The stabilisation work is urgently needed both to protect the building, which is on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register, and to enable detailed investigatory work to assess the viability of transforming it.
A meeting of the council’s executive board, taking place next Wednesday, July 21, will discuss plans for the necessary funding to be drawn down from the £25m committed by the Government to support the project as part of the West Yorkshire devolution deal.