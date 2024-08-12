British Garden Centres welcomes Langlands into the family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British Garden Centres, the UK's largest family-owned garden centre group, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Langlands Garden Centres and its three stores: Shiptonthorpe, Whinmoor and Loxley. This expansion strengthens British Garden Centres' presence in Yorkshire and reflects the company's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional garden supplies and experiences to customers in the local community.

The purchase of these three established garden centres brings British Garden Centres’ total portfolio to 65 locations across the UK. The new stores will benefit from British Garden Centres' extensive buying power, allowing them to offer customers a wider selection of plants, garden care products, and homeware at competitive prices.

Similar to other BGC centres, the Loxley and Whinmoor stores will adopt local names. They will be rebranded as Sheffield and Leeds to better reflect their areas. Langlands in Shiptonthorpe will keep its current name, due to its rich heritage and history within the community.

Charles Stubbs, Founder and Director of British Garden Centressaid: “We are thrilled to welcome the Langlands Garden Centre team and loyal customers to the British Garden Centres family. Langlands has a long-standing reputation for quality products, expert advice, and a dedication to the communities they serve, values that perfectly align with our own.”

Charles Stubbs welcomes the Ducker family, owners of Langlands into the British Garden Centres group

James Ducker, Director of Langlands added: “I’m delighted that the centres and nursery are becoming part of the British Garden Centres family. We have been working with the BGC team for a few months now to ensure the transition is smooth for both the Langlands team members and our customers. My Grandad moved from Bingley to the site in Shiptonthorpe 60 years ago and the business has grown from there. I would like to pay tribute to my Mum and Dad who have worked so hard to make Langlands the success it is. We have the most amazing team and I’m sure that Langlands joining BGC will create huge opportunities for them. I’m pleased to be joining the British Garden Centres team and having a part in the future development of an amazing business. “

The new Langlands, Sheffield and Leeds Garden Centres will open seven days a week, 9am – 5.30pm on Monday to Saturday and 10.30am – 4.30pm on Sunday.