Brisbane Moss partners with Hebden-Bridge-based global pet brand to bring new products to market
and live on Freeview channel 276
Known for being the original producers of corduroy and moleskin fabric since 1858, Brisbane Moss is an iconic mill that still follows the traditional skills and philosophies inherited from local Artisan's within the Calder Valley area once known as Fustianopolis.
With a strong focus on sustainable fashion, Ekaterina Dobbelaere, founder and CEO of Dobbelaere Fashion, chose Brisbane Moss’s moleskin fabric for its high quality, traditional production methods and ethical processes.
Ekaterina Dobbelaere, founder and CEO of Dobbelaere Fashion, says, "I am delighted to be working with such an iconic brand – the quality of material produced by Brisbane Moss is widely acclaimed.
“I have worked within the pet industry for many years, previously as Creative Director at the pet brand Suzy’s. It has been an ambition to work with fabrics traditionally made to produce high-quality, sustainable items which support the need for slow fashion – even for our canine friends.”
“Moleskin is a perfect fabric for our range of dog carries. It's a smooth overall fabric - often brushed or sueded to give a soft feel – perfect for our beloved pets to keep safe and warm.” Josh Smithies, Head of UK Sales at Brisbane Moss says, "We are delighted to be working with Dobbelaere Fashion - at Brisbane Moss, we are very passionate about the traditional processes we undertake, and it’s a privilege to work with a local company that shares our vision."