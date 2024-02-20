Brisbane Moss partners with Hebden-Bridge-based global pet brand to bring new products to market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Known for being the original producers of corduroy and moleskin fabric since 1858, Brisbane Moss is an iconic mill that still follows the traditional skills and philosophies inherited from local Artisan's within the Calder Valley area once known as Fustianopolis.

With a strong focus on sustainable fashion, Ekaterina Dobbelaere, founder and CEO of Dobbelaere Fashion, chose Brisbane Moss’s moleskin fabric for its high quality, traditional production methods and ethical processes.

Ekaterina Dobbelaere, founder and CEO of Dobbelaere Fashion, says, "I am delighted to be working with such an iconic brand – the quality of material produced by Brisbane Moss is widely acclaimed.

Ekaterina Dobbelaere and Josh Smithies from Brisbane Moss

“I have worked within the pet industry for many years, previously as Creative Director at the pet brand Suzy’s. It has been an ambition to work with fabrics traditionally made to produce high-quality, sustainable items which support the need for slow fashion – even for our canine friends.”