Brigantia: passing on values to a new generation

Yorkshire-based company Brigantia has established itself as a leading cybersecurity distributor, supporting over 1400 partners to deliver the latest cybersecurity solutions to businesses across the UK.

The success of the company lies in their core values and straightforward way of doing business. Established back in 1996, Brigantia has grown and evolved, always underpinned by their core values. Over the years, the spirit of the company has remained at the heart of the business, highlighted by the many partners still working with the company to this day.

The Brigantia community

Brigantia was founded by Iain Shaw in its original form, providing sales aid business finance to the channel. From day one, Brigantia have built a long-standing community based on genuine support and working together to achieve success. Many partners have chosen to stay with the business, demonstrating Brigantia’s commitment to their mission to help the channel. In 2015, Brigantia made its move into the cybersecurity space, with Angus Shaw the driving force behind the company’s success, establishing Brigantia as a leader in cybersecurity all while staying true to the Brigantia community and values.

'Passing on values to a new generation' (left, Sarah Lord, middle, Roger Humm, right, Iain Shaw)

Generations of Brigantia

Recently, Brigantia welcomed back one of Brigantia’s first employees, Roger Humm. Roger having just celebrated his 80th birthday was part of the original business in the early days - some of the older Brigantia partners will be able to remember him from when he was out on the road bringing the Brigantia message to all parts of the UK. Roger visited the Brigantia office at Thirsk, meeting the current staff before catching up with Iain Shaw and Director of Infosec service, Chris Speight (the only remaining old-timers from Roger’s era!)

Iain Shaw commented on the visit:

“It was lovely to see Roger after so long, in such fine form and in great health. We had a lovely time reminiscing. I like to think that although Brigantia has evolved over the years that Roger still recognised that the spirit of the original business remains and that our honest and straightforward way of doing business has been passed on to a new generation.”

