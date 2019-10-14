Burlingtons has been a firm fixture on the town’s dining scene for three decades

Now owners David and Judith Hall are planning to retire, paving the way for new owners to escape to the seaside to take over one of the town’s best-loved restaurants.

Burlingtons is hitting the market at a time when tourists are rediscovering the joys of the Yorkshire coast’s quaint seaside towns – the ‘staycation’ trend for holidaying at home is increasing all the time.

While Bridlington, with its host of historic attractions, charming architecture and delightful Old Town with its independent shops, restaurants and bars, is often high on visitors’ list of places to visit.

Burlingtons is right in the heart of the Old Town, which is just five minutes from the seafront but for a long time something of a hidden gem. The old quarter is now rising to the fore as a destination for people seeking ‘something different’.

Part of its rise in popularity is down to the 2016 movie, Dad’s Army, which was filmed in the Old Town streets. Burlingtons became a favourite at the time for cast members, and there is now a Dad’s Army film trail for visitors to follow.

As well as being a hub for art galleries and independent shops, the area hosts the annual Bridlington Dickensian Festival, when the streets are packed with stalls offering crafts and food, with entertainment from performers and musicians.

Bridlington Old Town also has summer and winter festivals which also draw visitors to the area to experience the concerts, exhibitions and to enjoy local shops and restaurants.

The area’s charming architecture and rich history also draws people to the area – the 900-year-old Priory Church is another popular attraction.

Mr and Mrs Hall opened Burlingtons 30 years ago, serving home-cooked range of traditional English cuisine in cosy, romantic surroundings.

Mr Hall, who is head chef, said: “It’s been fantastic, the restaurant has given us a great lifestyle and has been a really good business for us.

“We are selling with mixed feelings. We’ve enjoyed it so much and have so many very loyal customers, but it really is time for a change – you can’t go on forever!”

Burlingtons is being sold through Leeds-based business specialists Ernest Wilson, whose experts have decades of experience in guiding new business owners.

As well as the 36-seat restaurant and spacious cocktail bar – which could provide space for up to 60 diners if they were to be combined – there’s a delightful two-bedroom home upstairs.

Robert Williamson from Ernest Wilson said: “This is a really good opportunity to take over a restaurant in a lovely part of Bridlington.

“The business is currently open for five and a half days a week – so there’s a real opportunity there.

“The premises are freehold and offer spacious restaurant facilities along with excellent family accommodation, comprising reception leading to the cocktail bar and lounge area.”