Brand new menu launches at Brontaè's Horsforth after successful Christmas period

Dale honed his craft at some of Yorkshire's finest establishments, including La Rue in Saltaire, Oulton Hall and the Golden Fleece in Birkenshaw, before launching two successful catering businesses.

But those achievements were all just stepping stones to bring Dale's restaurant to life - something he's now achieved at the tender age of 26 as he opens Brontaè's on Horsforth town street.

Dale's vision for Brontaè's, named after his 19-month-old daughter, is that it will transform the catering industry and dining experience in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale's vision for Brontaè's, named after his 19-month-old daughter, is that it will transform the catering industry and dining experience in Leeds.

Alongside his business partner Mark Hamilton-Smith, Dale converted the former premises into a hugely successful restaurant and bar in 2021.

The site hosts a large bar with an array of world beers to compliment the fine dining provided by Dale and his team of chefs.

The pair are now launching a new menu at the restaurant.

"Our chef team are bringing new and exciting twists on traditional flavour combinations", Dale said.

Dale's vision for Brontaè's, named after his 19-month-old daughter, is that it will transform the catering industry and dining experience in Leeds.

The new menu has starters including pigs cheek, King Scallop and Pulled BBQ Jackfruit Roll.

For mains, fillet of beef and baked cod are set to be two of the most popular options.

Speaking to the YEP, Mark said the festive period was "challenging" due to the uncertainty of Covid restrictions.

However, guests who visited the restaurant "really enjoyed themselves" - including a very busy Christmas Day service.

Dale's vision for Brontaè's, named after his 19-month-old daughter, is that it will transform the catering industry and dining experience in Leeds.

"We are looking forward to 2022, with the launch of our new menu today, which includes ‘Vegan’ options and some exciting new dishes that will stimulate your tastebuds", Mark told the YEP.

"Tables are already begin booked for Valentine’s Day and Mothers’ Day where we will be providing more tantalising new dishes.

"Brontae’s is not only a go to restaurant for locals as we have had guests from Cumbria, Nottingham, Northern Ireland, Stoke, Dorset and across the pond all the way from the USA, who have all visited thanks to the feedback and great reviews we’ve received from our guests.

"Guests are welcome to visit Brontaè’s just for a drink as we offers a wide range of beers, wines and spirits including a number of vegan and non-alcohol beverages including gin, beer, cider, lager and even fizz."