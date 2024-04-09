Bradford u3a Group receives £1000 donation to support calendar of activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Based at The Bradford Club on Piece Hall Yard, Bradford u3a is part of a UK-wide collection of charities that provide the opportunity for those who are no longer in full-time work to come together and learn for fun. Offering a safe and friendly meeting space, the initiative encourages members to explore new ideas, skills, and interests as part of regular speaker meetings, trips and visits, and interest groups, ranging from creative writing to pickleball.

According to one study, participating in hobbies is linked to lower levels of depression, higher life satisfaction, happiness, and self-reported health in people aged 65 and over[1]. Initiatives like u3a help to bolster the effects of hobbies and interests by encouraging new friendships, promoting physical activity, and improving self-confidence.

The volunteer-led group is now nearly 300 members strong, with membership numbers increasing as people have gained more confidence in going out and about, meeting old friends and new.

The donation, which has been issued as part of McCarthy Stone’s Happier, Healthier Project, will be used to enhance the selection of activities and events on offer, including wellbeing days, information on tax and care, pain management and exercise classes, and additional talks by external speakers. The Happier, Healthier Project aims to provide financial assistance to community groups that help to support the independence and wellbeing of older people in the area.

Ros Garside , Chair of Bradford u3a, comments: “We’re delighted to have the support of the McCarthy Stone Foundation, who like us, are strongly committed to improving the wellbeing of older people. We’re hugely grateful for their generous donation, which will go a long way in helping us to enrich our work through activities that address digital wellbeing, as well as mental and physical health. Some of the funding will also be used to run more free events that encourage members to socialise and make new friends.”

The McCarthy Stone Foundation supports grassroots, volunteer led charitable causes that promote the health and wellbeing of older people. It is the independent, registered charity of the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone, which has a new Retirement Living development under construction on Bradford Road in Idle.

Declan Fishwick, Business Development Manager at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Supporting and engaging with the communities close to our developments is a key focus at McCarthy Stone and we are delighted, in partnership with the McCarthy Stone Foundation, to lend a helping hand to Bradford u3a.

“As a company specialising in the development of friendly and welcoming communities for retirees, the happiness and welfare of older people is at the heart of everything we do. This makes initiatives such as this a great fit for us. We look forward to seeing the Bradford u3a group continue its work in helping those no longer in full-time work live life to the fullest.”

Designed to meet the specific needs of the over 60s, Jennings Grange on Bradford Road comprises a mix of one and two-bedroom cost-effective retirement apartments, along with superb facilities to create a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

On-site communal spaces will include a well-appointed lounge and an attractive landscape garden to enjoy the company of friends, family, and new neighbours alike. For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, while 24/7 emergency call points and camera door entry offer additional reassurance.

Those wanting to take a closer look at the stylish interiors and the little details unique to the McCarthy Stone lifestyle can take a look at the virtual tours, which are now available on the McCarthy Stone website, giving prospective buyers the opportunity to explore the accommodation and social spaces.

Properties at the Jennings Grange will be exclusively available through McCarthy Stone’s Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which offers a helping hand by reducing the upfront cost of a new retirement home, through providing a choice of ownerships up to 75 per cent.

To find out more about Retirement Living in Idle, please call 0800 882 1829 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/jennings-grange.

Those interested in finding out more about the McCarthy Stone Foundation are invited to visit https://mccarthyandstonefoundation.org.