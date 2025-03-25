Bradford pub set for renovation

The Flying Squirrel closed its doors on Monday, March 24 and reopen with a brand-new look on Thursday, April 17.

Marston’s will invest £306k to revitalise the well-loved Flying Squirrel pub, bringing a host of exciting improvements to this local favourite.

The Flying Squirrel is a great place to enjoy a pint or a delicious meal, whilst celebrating special moments in the heart of the community. Sports fans can enjoy the addition of 4k big screens showing TNT and Sky Sports, as well as a newly added pool table and darts board.

When the pub reopens, it will feature two distinct areas: a lively, vibrant locals’ bar and a warm, welcoming family lounge designed with families in mind. A central partition will divide the spaces, allowing guests to enjoy everything they love under one roof.

Sketch of the family lounge area

Guests can also take advantage of tempting offers like Prosecco Fridays, offering a bottle of prosecco for £14.99, and Burger Tuesdays, where a burger and a drink can be enjoyed for just £13.25. The Flying Squirrel aims to provide the perfect setting for friends and family to relax and enjoy great food and drinks.

Located near Scott Works Retail Park, The Flying Squirrel is ideally placed for guests to enjoy quality time with loved ones. Whether it’s before or after a stroll around the nearby shops or a visit to Brackenhill Park, the pub is a fantastic spot for a casual meal or drink.

The Flying Squirrel will continue to serve a variety of popular pub classics, including the Ultimate Ribs and Chicken Platter, Cowboy Burger, and Hand-Battered Fish & Chips, with options available for both adults and children.

General Manager, Harley Dawson, said: "We are excited to offer a space where the community can come together to enjoy fantastic food, drinks, and good company. Whether you’re dropping in for a pint to watch the sports, enjoying a family meal with access to the outdoor play area, or just catching up with friends, The Flying Squirrel will be the perfect spot to create lasting memories."

Sketch of the sports bar area

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s offers everything from traditional locals to family-friendly venues, creating shared good times for everyone.

The Flying Squirrel closed is set to reopen on Thursday, April 17.