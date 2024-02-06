Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BoyleSports is continuing its expansion in the UK market with the opening of a new shop on Queen Street, Morley on Wednesday, February 7.

Established by John Boyle in 1982, BoyleSports has grown to be Ireland’s largest privately owned bookmaker and in addition to an extensive online business, the brand has over 390 shops across Ireland and the UK.

BoyleSports is opening of a new shop on Queen Street, Morley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon McHugh, Head of Communications for BoyleSports, said: “BoyleSports is looking forward very much to bringing our customers in Morley more choice along with our signature customer service in our new retail outlet.

"We pride ourselves on ensuring our customers have an enjoyable and comfortable space to bet and we are excited to open our doors to the locality this week.”

Between permanent staff and contractors, the new shop at Morley will employ six staff between permanent shop staff and part-time contractors.

With an action-packed weekend of sport ahead including a clash at nearby Elland Road, where Leeds United continue their Premier League promotion push against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BoyleSports will further celebrate the opening of its latest shop with a number of special in-store offers on Saturday, February 10.