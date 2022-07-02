Botanist Leeds launches chance to treat your friend to free breakfast this summer

To celebrate the launch of its new brunch menu The Botanist Leeds is taking a giant interactive egg to Leeds this summer – with the chance to win a free meal for your friends.

By Daniel Sheridan
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 4:30 pm
The Botanist Leeds launches new brunch menu
The venue has developed six classic brunch dishes with an innovative twist, encouraging diners to ‘brunch their own way’.

The Botanist’s interactive egg, which features a giant egg chair to snap your own brunch-inspired photo, will give customers the opportunity to ‘treat your friend to brunch’ for free.

To redeem the offer, Leeds residents can go to Trinity Leeds from June 27 to July 7, scan the QR code on the giant egg, book a table for two for brunch and one guest will dine for free.

The booking can be on any date before August 21 and must be within brunch service hours, The Botanist said.

Brunch options include Ham Hock or Smoked Trout Eggs Benedict served with herby heritage slaw, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Waffle with maple sriracha, coleslaw and watermelon and Smashed Avocado on Toast with crumbled goat cheese and turmeric boiled egg.

Vegan options on the menu are Bircher Museli with almond and coconut milk-soaked oats, topped with blueberry lavender jam, fresh fruit, papaya & buckwheat granola, toasted coconut and cacao nibs or Smashed Avocado on Toast with crumbled vegan feta.

Visit your local Botanist page for exact menu and opening hours.

