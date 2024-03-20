Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The over 65s development at Low Mills Farm, off High Street, would be based on designs for a similar estate in Bedfordshire built by the same company.

Inspired Villages is the developer behind the plans. The company wants to create 34 communities across the country, which it said would bring more than 5,100 new homes and support 8,000 residents through a £500 million joint venture agreement with NatWest Group Pension Fund and Legal & General Capital.

The developer is preparing a planning permission for the proposed retirement village in Boston Spa. Photo: Inspired Villages.

The developer said that the proposals for Boston Spa would bring communal facilities including a restaurant, a café, health and fitness spaces and a wellness centre for residents to use.

It would also include a number of sustainable features, such as solar panels and heat pumps. Sustainable travel would also be encouraged with a minibus and a private electric taxi system for residents. Electric vehicle charging points would be located throughout.

Developers said the village would create 120 jobs during construction phase, and approximately 30 more when fully operational.

The proposals include a 50-60 bed care home to be operated by Yorkare Homes.

A public drop-in exhibition has been organised by the developer to take place at Boston Spa Village Hall between 3pm and 7pm, on March 27. Additionally, a consultation webpage has been launched with a feedback survey.

Neal Dale, Chief Development and Property Officer for Inspired Villages, said: “We are pleased to share our proposals for Boston Spa with residents and the local community. At Inspired, we have a proven track record of delivering high-quality, sustainable and connected communities and we’re excited at the prospect of creating this in Boston Spa.

"These proposals would also help to meet the growing need for extra care provision in the area for over 65s.”