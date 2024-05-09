Boojum Leeds becomes first JAM Card friendly hospitality partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NOW Group, a multi-award-winning social enterprise dedicated to supporting individuals with learning difficulties and autism, celebrates a significant milestone as Boojum, which opened in Leeds last month, becomes the first hospitality partner in Great Britain to embrace the JAM Card initiative.

The JAM Card is a discreet means for individuals with learning difficulties, autism, or any other communication barrier to communicate their need for 'Just A Minute' discreetly and easily while out and about. With Boojum Leeds joining the initiative, NOW Group takes a fundamental step forward in its mission to foster inclusivity and accessibility, regardless of circumstance.

JAM Cards are available in the standard card form or as a smartphone app for ease of access and are used by almost 160,000 people in the UK and Ireland.

Paul McCullagh, Head of Marketing, Boojum, said: “We are proud to partner with the NOW Group in this fantastic initiative, one that will make ordering and eating out easier and more comfortable for everyone. Restaurants can be overwhelming at times, and the JAM Card allows customers to signal to our staff in a discreet and dignified manner that they might need ‘Just A Minute’.

Boojum team in Leeds

“Boojum is an existing JAM card partner across the island of Ireland, and has been for the past five years, with all 16 restaurants in our estate certified as JAM friendly. When we announced our expansion into Great Britain, we worked closely with the team at the NOW Group to ensure we could include JAM in our expansion plans. JAM card training was a vital part of the onboarding process for all of our new team members and we hope that using the JAM Card will help customers to feel more confident when choosing Boojum. We hope that using the JAM Card will help customers to feel more confident when choosing Boojum.”

Nicola Tipping, Business Development Manager at JAM Card expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, adding: "We are thrilled to welcome Boojum Leeds as our inaugural hospitality partner in Great Britain. The achievement of the JAM Card accreditation demonstrates Boojum’s ongoing commitment to its customers and its priority to advance equality, diversity, and inclusion across all of its eateries.”

Nicola continues: “We work to improve access to jobs and services for people with disabilities and communication barriers that are often invisible. Our participants developed the JAM Card so to see the scale of staff training and promotion to customers across the hospitality network is a great boost to them. It is proof that they came up with a truly innovative idea and that JAM Card training is a great way to improve customer service for all businesses.”

