Boba@24 is now open in Blenheim Terrace, opposite the University of Leeds , as students return back to the city. The cafe serves traditional tea and coffee as well as Chinese and Japanese inspired drinks, lunches and desserts.

Owner Suhale Malik, a pharmacist by trade, said: “I love my food and trying different food, and I always wanted to have my own place one day. We took the opportunity when it came about, and hopefully this new concept is going to be the start of a few in neighbouring cities.