Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Boba at 24 Leeds: Look inside the new cafe near the University serving bubble tea and Japanese pancakes

A new cafe has opened in Leeds, serving bubble tea, Japanese soufflé pancakes and decadent desserts.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Boba@24 is now open in Blenheim Terrace, opposite the University of Leeds, as students return back to the city. The cafe serves traditional tea and coffee as well as Chinese and Japanese inspired drinks, lunches and desserts.

Owner Suhale Malik, a pharmacist by trade, said: “I love my food and trying different food, and I always wanted to have my own place one day. We took the opportunity when it came about, and hopefully this new concept is going to be the start of a few in neighbouring cities.

“Because it’s a dessert place as well as coffee and bubble tea, there’s quite a selection.”

Take a look inside Boba@24.

Our photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe visited the new cafe at 24 Blenheim Terrace

1. Boba@24

Our photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe visited the new cafe at 24 Blenheim Terrace

The cafe is located opposite the Parkinson Building at the University of Leeds

2. Boba@24

The cafe is located opposite the Parkinson Building at the University of Leeds

Boba@24 had a soft launch on Monday September 11, ahead of students returning to Leeds

3. Boba@24

Boba@24 had a soft launch on Monday September 11, ahead of students returning to Leeds

The cafe serves Rice Balls, a Subway-style concept where you choose your fillings and sauces. Owner Suhale said: "It’s closer to sushi and it’s an authentic concept that’s really popular in China at the moment. It’s quite healthy, too.”

4. Boba@24

The cafe serves Rice Balls, a Subway-style concept where you choose your fillings and sauces. Owner Suhale said: "It's closer to sushi and it's an authentic concept that's really popular in China at the moment. It's quite healthy, too."

