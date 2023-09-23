Boba at 24 Leeds: Look inside the new cafe near the University serving bubble tea and Japanese pancakes
Boba@24 is now open in Blenheim Terrace, opposite the University of Leeds, as students return back to the city. The cafe serves traditional tea and coffee as well as Chinese and Japanese inspired drinks, lunches and desserts.
Owner Suhale Malik, a pharmacist by trade, said: “I love my food and trying different food, and I always wanted to have my own place one day. We took the opportunity when it came about, and hopefully this new concept is going to be the start of a few in neighbouring cities.
“Because it’s a dessert place as well as coffee and bubble tea, there’s quite a selection.”
Take a look inside Boba@24.