Blacks Solicitors showcases ongoing investment in new legal talent

Leading Yorkshire law firm, Blacks Solicitors LLP, has demonstrated its commitment to nurturing future legal talent in the region by confirming five new training contracts and welcoming two new apprentices into the team. The firm has also retained five newly-qualified solicitors since the beginning of 2023.

The firm is celebrating newly qualified solicitor, Georgina Beavis, who has completed her training contract at the firm and joined the Real Estate Litigation team, offering expertise in advising landlord clients as part of Blacks’ specialist Telecoms offering. Talah Hussain and Daisy Jackman, who are also newly qualified, have joined the Banking & Finance team and Corporate & Commercial teams.

The intake of these qualified solicitors reflects the firm’s dedication to growing its teams and strengthening its expertise in key practice areas. By nurturing talent internally, Blacks continues to build a robust foundation of legal experts to meet client demand and foster future professional leadership within the firm.

Commenting on becoming newly qualified, Talah said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to complete my training at Blacks. The hands-on experience and support from the team has been invaluable in preparing me for this next stage of my career. I’m excited to now be part of the Banking & Finance team and continue honing my skills within such a dynamic and supportive environment."

In addition to the two newly qualified solicitors who are joining the firm, Blacks has awarded five contracts to its 2024 cohort of trainees. Philip Crampton, who has joined both the Corporate & Commercial teams, Leon Cordero who will secure experience in the Employment team, and Joe Marshall who will work with the Commercial Dispute Resolution team. Samuel Morgan Wynne and Eve Errington have also been awarded training contracts in the Real Estate Litigation and the Private Wealth & Succession teams respectively.

The trainees will each embark on two-year contracts, rotating through different areas of law every six months to gain valuable, varied experience. During their time at the firm, they will work closely with fee earners and gain significant client contact across multiple practice areas, preparing them for a well-rounded legal career.

Blacks also continues to expand its apprenticeship scheme having offered two apprenticeships to Jemima Parkinson and Tom Hearn. Jemima and Tom are working in the Residential Property and Real Estate teams respectively. Blacks now supports 14 apprentices, with one apprentice recently qualifying as a solicitor. Apprentices at Blacks complete either a six year ‘Level 7 Solicitor Apprenticeship’ or a 2.5 year ‘Graduate Solicitor Apprenticeship,’ each providing hands-on experience across multiple legal disciplinaries. The firm also offers a two year ‘Level 3 Paralegal Apprenticeship’.

Tom Moyes, Training Partner at Blacks, said: “We are always on the lookout for up and coming legal talent and have a variety of options available, from training contracts to apprenticeships, which means that we can widen the net when it comes to attracting individuals to a career in law. I want to offer my congratulations to Georgina, Talah, and Daisy on successfully qualifying, and I wish all our trainees, NQs, and apprentices success in the coming months as they begin working across different teams and progress in their careers."

Blacks Solicitors is a 27 partner firm providing a wide range of legal services to commercial and private clients in Yorkshire and across the UK. With over 200 employees, the Firm continues to go from strength to strength.

For more information, please visit www.lawblacks.com.