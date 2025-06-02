Blacks Solicitors sees surge in Renewable Energy work as property investors look to capitalise on clean energy

Law firm, Blacks Solicitors advises on a growing number of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) as landlords and investors look to EV, solar and wind for additional revenue streams.

The independent Leeds-based practice reports a three-fold increase in PPA instructions over the past 12 months from businesses seeking legal advice on renewable energy projects. This aligns with an increased national demand for PPA’s, with a 20 percent increase in the number of two year PPA signed between 2022 and 20231, as we witness an increase in those looking to capitalise on clean energy and unlock the growth potential of UK infrastructure.

PPA’s are long-term contracts between energy producers and buyers, typically involving the sale of electricity generated on-site to the grid or directly to commercial users.

They offer the industry and businesses multiple benefits, from energy cost predictability, supporting renewable energy development and helping businesses navigate the risks associated with volatile energy markets. They are set to play a major role in the sustainable growth and ‘next generation’ of the UK’s infrastructure.

Panel debate event

Blacks is a leading law firm in this sector, recently hosting a panel discussion at UKREiiF alongside Harmony Energy, Carter Jonas, PASCHALi and National Wealth Fund (formerly the National Infrastructure Bank), on the crucial role of electrification in achieving net zero.

Nick Dyson, Head of Real Estate at Blacks Solicitors, commented: “We’re seeing a clear trend where property owners, particularly those with extensive commercial portfolios, are waking up to the capabilities and long-term benefits of renewables. Whether they’re leasing rooftop space to a solar operator or installing EV infrastructure for tenants, the opportunities are vast. However, to unlock the full benefits, it's important to get the legal side right from complex PPAs to leasehold agreements, seeking essential legal insight to protect income and manage associated risks.”

Alex Serr, Director from a Leeds-based property investment firm that has partnered with Blacks Solicitors to help integrate renewable energy into its portfolio, said: “The legal insight we’ve received has been instrumental in helping us to realise the benefits PPAs can offer our properties. The guidance from the team at Blacks has been invaluable.”

As the UK pushes forward with decarbonisation targets and increasing grid decentralisation, the firm expects the demand for legal expertise in renewable projects is going to rise further, becoming a critical enabler for businesses looking to diversify income and futureproof their assets.

Blacks Solicitors, rise in power purchasing

The 28-strong Real Estate team at Blacks Solicitors has vast expertise in supporting all aspects of real estate work. In the last financial year, the team worked with more than 400 new clients and dealt with more than 600 new legal matters.

The Real Estate team supports developers, investors, landlords and occupiers across the UK with specialist knowledge in residential development, energy, commercial development, holiday and home parks, banking and property finance, telecoms, property litigation, planning, and leasehold enfranchisement. As well as supporting companies in the renewable energy sector on matters such as title issues, risk management, lease interpretation and acquisition of land for utility battery storage sites.