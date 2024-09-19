Blacks Solicitors advises brothers behind Roland’s bar on their latest Leeds venture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire-based Blacks Solicitors has recently advised the brothers behind Leeds’ Roland’s bar on the share purchase of The Woods, an independent bar and restaurant venue in Chapel Allerton.

Owned by brothers Alexander and Jonathan Neil through parent company Palagander Limited, the purchase of The Woods takes the pair’s portfolio of bars in Yorkshire to four.

The share purchase of The Wood’s was finalised earlier this summer, with Palagander Limited receiving support from Blacks Solicitors and JFS Torbitt, alongside Azets and Milners, who represented the sellers. The newly acquired site is set across three floors including a heated garden seating area and roof top balcony.

Speaking about assisting on the deal, Richard Buono, Partner in the Corporate team at Blacks Solicitors, commented: “We’re delighted to have supported Palagander Limited in successfully completing its purchase of The Woods. It has been fantastic to work with Alexander and Jonathan, and the purchase will pave the way for their business to continue to grow and strengthen its offering across Yorkshire.”

The pair are aiming to revamp the venue to become a go-to leisure destination in the North Leeds suburb, offering an eclectic menu featuring delectable cocktails and mouth-watering food.

Jonathan Neil, Company Director at Palagander Limited, also said: “We’re really excited for our future at The Woods. The much-loved bar and restaurant has been a centre of the community in Chapel Allerton for years and presents a great opportunity for us to take on our first suburban project. It’s been a pleasure working with Richard and the team at Blacks, who have been a fantastic support in overseeing and completing this share purchase.”

Based in Leeds, West Yorkshire, Palagander Limited was founded in 2014 by brothers Alexander and Jonathan Neil. Since opening their first venue, Roland’s, ten years ago, the pair have gone on to establish the Domino Club in Leeds city centre, Roland’s Harrogate and Yorkshire gin and distillery, Wolfe Bros.

In the last financial year, the Corporate team at Blacks Solicitors has dealt with over 190 new legal matters on behalf of its diverse range of clients. The team supports businesses across the UK with expert knowledge and guidance on all aspects of Corporate and commercial law, from building a business through acquisitions to business sales, company re-structures and shareholders’ agreements.