An independent tea company is arriving in Leeds with a “tea-licious” bang offering over 100 flavours, masterclasses and more.

Bird & Blend Tea Co. is opening its 16th retail store, and first in Leeds, in August, as one of two shops in the UK to open this month.

The store is aiming to create a “fun, interactive in-store experience” mixing award winning tea-based drinks with inventive flavours like Birthday Cake and Blue Raspberry to Chocolate Digestive.

Bird & Blend Tea Co.

The new store will create at least six jobs, with the Store Manager and Trainee Manager running the shop while four tea mixologists help bring the tea experience to life.

The team will also host live free Matcha tea demos, offer a tea matching service, showcase new flavour combinations, run mixology masterclasses, events and more.

Bird & Blend Tea Co. was founded by Krisi Smith and Mike Turner, who began their story packing tea in their bedroom and attending markets. The company now runs multiple retail stores and an international online store.

On opening their first Leeds shop, Mike said: “Customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. Alongside the fast growth of the digital side of our business, we’re proudly continuing to invest in local high streets too.

“We see our stores as not just retail spaces, but as community hubs where customers can come to make connections with one another and our team, and enjoy interacting with our teas. For us, there will always be a place for magical in-person experiences and we’re delighted to be arriving in Leeds.”