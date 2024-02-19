Biodiversity made the focus of a partnership between housebuilder and conservation charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Together, they will create a bespoke design code to maximise opportunities for better-quality habitats within each new development. Different measures will be used depending on the local conditions to deliver the best outcomes for biodiversity.

Show home gardens will be designed to encourage wild plants, insects, birds and other species. The aim will be to inspire residents to replicate the features in their own gardens, further enhancing the biodiversity of each development. These will also benefit the wider community as part of Bellway’s community engagement activity, educating local school children and other stakeholders on the benefits of biodiversity on site.

The partnership has been formed in line with the Bellway’s sustainability strategy, Better with Bellway, where biodiversity is identified as one of eight key priority areas for the business.

Bellway is bringing nature conservation to its developments, such as Curzon Park in Derbyshire

Neil Beamsley, Bellway Group Head of Biodiversity, said: “This is such an important topic as we look to understand, and enhance biodiversity within our developments. By providing enhancements to habitats, we are working to find the best possible solutions for our customers and the communities we create and increase the prevalence of nature within every new development.

“Aside from the environmental benefits, there are well documented mental health benefits associated with being close to nature. The more we can incorporate natural environments into the communities we are creating, the better the quality of life for people living there.

“The first steps in our relationship with Plantlife have focused on harnessing the expertise of its team in creating best practice design guides. As the partnership evolves, we will roll out the methods we agree across our new developments. Our show home gardens will become educational spaces, where our customers can learn how their own gardens have potential to become wildlife havens.”

Plantlife owns 24 nature reserves, covering nearly 4,500 acres across the UK. Its mission is to secure a world rich in plants and fungi. With two in five plant species at risk of extinction, biodiversity loss is now the fastest it’s ever been and Plantlife’s work has never been more vital.

Peter Dorans, Director of Business Development for Plantlife, said: “The introduction of mandatory Biodiversity Net Gain from January is a great opportunity for the housebuilding sector to integrate space for nature into places for people. We're really pleased to be able to work with Bellway, recognising their commitment to deliver at least 10 pct of biodiversity net gain in their developments. We look forward to our joint expertise delivering the best possible outcome for people and nature.”

Plantlife has helped to create or restore over 15,000 acres of meadows since 1989. It is funded by its members and supporters, through donation and legacies, grants and charitable trusts and through its land management advice.