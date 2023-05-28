Jolly orange parasols over the al fresco tables have already attracted drinkers and diners taking a well-earned break from shopping. Tempting though it is to join them, we head indoors where our table for two awaits. Each room is eclectic in decor, with chandeliers teamed with bold artwork and animal prints.

It’s quite disappointing to be guided to a table in the back room, near the till and next to the hatch that leads to the loos and the kitchen. We’re barely given chance to glance at the drinks menu before our server appears to take our order.

He’s equally quick off the mark to return for our food order – so quick, in fact, we’ve only just picked up the menus. He’s young and keen but someone obviously has a word and he’s replaced by a more senior menu of staff who soon has the dining room running like a well-oiled machine.

Our reviewer tried a three-course meal at Bill's Restaurant in Albion Place (Photo: Simon Hulme)

As it’s open all day at the weekend, from 8am until 11am, Bill's has a vast array of options from breakfast and brunch through to burgers, steaks, and curries plus vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.

It’s unusual that any great night out starts with a salad but these are a different gravy, if you’ll excuse the mixed metaphors. Watermelon meets feta, mint, olives, pumpkin seeds and date molasses; roast butternut squash is teamed with green lentils, ancient grains, avocado, beetroot and spinach, with a pinch of turmeric and a splash of mint yoghurt.

We opt for a meze plate to share, with halloumi drizzled with the most delicious chilli honey, with spiced labneh, sour, crunchy house pickles and marinated olives. It’s a savoury, crunchy riot of a dish and it’s a race to the finish to see who gets the final piece of toasted flatbread.

My guest’s main of the classic burger sees a juicy beef patty generously coated in Bill’s secret sauce and served with red onion and rosemary salted fries – it’s all a burger should be and then some; a juicy, meaty explosion of savoury heaven. My halloumi shawarma (yep, halloumi again, what can I say?) is marinated in turmeric, lemon and red chilli and accompanied by the freshest, crunchiest beetroot, peppers, salad and pickled chilli.

The meze plate - halloumi drizzled with chilli honey, with spiced labneh, sour, crunchy house pickles and marinated olives

I feel so healthy! Who knew salad could be so interesting? (At this point we’ll gloss over the generous portion of sweet potato fries that arrived as a side dish.)

For me, dessert is always a definitely maybe; I’m usually too full to do a whole portion justice but too greedy to share. So the fact that Bill’s offers mini desserts is a huge bonus – and our strawberry cheesecake and salt caramel brownie pots are a perfect sweet note with which to round off a reasonably priced and beautifully presented meal.

Factfile

Address: 1 Albion Place, Leeds

Opening hours: Mon-Weds, 8am-10pm; Thur-Sat, 8am-11pm; Sun, 9am-10pm

Scores

Food 9

Atmosphere 9

Service 8