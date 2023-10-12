Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Best pictures as £10m renovation of Leeds' Kirkgate Market sees 'blockshops' transformed in boost for traders

The £10m renovation of a series of Kirkgate Market units has finally been completed, as leaders in the city argued the investment will make a "huge difference to traders".
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 12th Oct 2023, 18:25 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 18:25 BST

Work on the 19th Century 'blockshops', the most historic part of the venue, got underway last year. This week, Leeds City Council announced that the first phase of the project has finished.

A total of 24 units were renovated and improved with features including new canopy fronts, electric roller shutters, extraction ducting, LED lighting and extra storage space. Wider structural work at Kirkgate Market has seen roofing repaired, walkways brightened up with new glazing, new guttering installed and floors lowered to enhance accessibility.

The project team has also taken care to protect the site’s history, with heritage features such as herringbone brickwork being restored to its former glory.

Another 24 units are expected to be given similarly stylish makeovers when the second and final phase of the scheme begins in the next few weeks.

Here are some of the best pictures following the expensive renovation work –

