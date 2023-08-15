A popular Leeds venue has claimed the prestigious “restaurant of the year” title at the English Curry Awards 2023.

Located on Wetherby High Street, Bengal Lounge Wetherby serves mouth-watering dishes such as Indian Curries and Balti Dishes. The popular venue, rated 4.7/5 stars on Google Reviews, scooped both the Restaurant of the Year for Yorkshire and the Humber and the Restaurant of the Year Overall Winner awards.

Now in its 12th year, the annual English Curry Awards celebrate the finest talents and remarkable achievements of individuals in the country’s curry industry. The shortlisted finalists were chosen by the public in recognition of those who consistently deliver outstanding culinary experiences and exceptional customer service.

A spokesperson for the 12th English Curry Awards 2023, said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations. We have celebrated the finest in the English curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

Bengal Lounge Wetherby serves mouth-watering dishes such as Indian Curries and Balti Dishes. Picture: Adrian Murray

“The curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”

Bengal Lounge Wetherby beat out competition from other Leeds favourites including Jinnah in Seacroft, Voujon in Headingley and Table 26 in Swillington. 13 other Leeds venues were nominated for awards across the evening.