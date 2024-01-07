At the centre of a Leeds town is a family business that’s still thriving after more than three decades.

Beauty salon and skin clinic Bellissima Exclusive was founded by Guiseley local Sara Ralph in 1992. Sara had been training in beauty therapy since she was 16, and Bellissma quickly established a loyal following - becoming an integral part of the town’s community over the years.

The Otley Road salon now employs 15 members of staff, including Sara’s twin daughters Morgen and Imogen Wellman-Brown. Morgen is a company director alongside her mum, while Imogen, a full-time nurse, helps out in her spare time.

Morgen told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Our ethos is that you can have everything under one roof. And we get so much feedback from clients to say they love coming in.

Morgen Wellman-Brown (left) and her mum Sara Ralph, the directors of Bellissima Exclusive in Guiseley (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

“In lockdown, a client wrote us a three-page letter telling us how much we meant to her, how we were a massive part of her life.

"I think that’s because everything we do is in a relaxing environment - even the clinical treatments like skin and hair removal. People feel comfortable and can enjoy their time with us.

“We had a salon renovation in March and our focus was making sure the environment was really relaxing and the rooms were quiet. We’re a busy salon, so we’ve rejigged the layout to make sure that when people come in, they can completely switch off.”

Sara decided early on that she wanted to offer more than just manicures and waxing at Bellissima, and it now offers facials, hair removal, aesthetics, massage, body treatments and more.

The business has been treating clients in the Leeds town for more than three decades (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

The salon recently launched a guide on ‘40 ways to get great skin’, as well as its first issue of Bellissima Magazine. And with more than 500 five-star ratings on Google reviews, it’s one of the best-rated salons in Leeds.

“That’s what we do it for, hearing that lovely feedback,” Morgen said. “The treatments are incredible and use all the latest technologies, but I think it’s the reviews and feedback that has helped the business to withstand the last 31 years.

“We have great staff retention too, and it’s more important than ever to get the right work-life balance for the staff and make sure they enjoy their work.

"Unfortunately, we’re an industry that is stereotyped as being a bit thick. One of the hardest challenges is proving that isn’t what we’re like - that our therapists are highly-trained, very intelligent professionals. It’s important we get rid of that stigma.”

Morgen joined the family business nine years ago and specialises in skin and imperfection removal, as well as helping her mum run the company. She loves being based in her hometown, often recommending other local businesses, but customers travel from far and wide.

Morgen added: “You really get to know the client and it’s more than just the treatment. You find out about their lives and you see so many life events - people getting married, babies, houses. It’s lovely.