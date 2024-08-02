Begbies Traynor makes senior northern appointment with new BTG Advisory partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BTG Advisory LLP, a division of leading independent business rescue and recovery specialist Begbies Traynor Group, has bolstered its senior team with the appointment of experienced forensic accountant Jack Clitheroe as a partner focused mainly across the north of England, including Yorkshire and the North East.

Jack joins BTG Advisory from accountancy and business advice firm Azets, bringing with him a wealth of expertise in forensic accountancy, including 11 years’ experience at EY.

In his new senior role at BTG Advisory he will advise clients and lawyers from around the UK on a range of matters, including commercial disputes, loss of profits claims, contentious business valuations, matrimonial valuations, transaction disputes and fraud investigations.

A chartered accountant and a member of the ICAEW, he is a senior professional in the forensic accountancy sector.

BTG Advisory partner Richard Pughe said: "We are delighted to welcome Jack to the team and his tremendous wealth of experience and deep knowledge in forensic accountancy will be invaluable.

“We are committed to bringing on board well connected, highly skilled and experienced professionals and Jack is a perfect example of that as we grow and develop in 2024.”