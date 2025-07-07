Begbies Traynor Group promotes new director in Yorkshire

Licensed insolvency practitioner Ben Fallon has been promoted to director in Begbies Traynor Group’s Leeds office.

Fallon joined the leading business recovery, financial advisory and real estate consultancy’s Leeds office in 2012 as a trainee administrator. He qualified as a chartered accountant with the ICAEW in 2018, became a licensed insolvency practitioner in 2022, and has spent three years as a senior manager supporting the firm’s partners and directors across the country.

During more than 12 years with Begbies Traynor Group, Ben has progressed from working on a range of corporate insolvency cases, to being an integral member of the firm’s BTG Advisory team, working on restructuring and turnaround projects, undertaking financial due diligence, debt refinancing activity, and independent business reviews for numerous businesses and lenders.

Julian Pitts, regional managing partner for Begbies Traynor in Yorkshire, said: “Ben has earned this step up to director with more than a dozen years working across our insolvency and advisory teams on a wide range of national and Yorkshire businesses.

Ben Fallon who has been promoted to director at Begbies Traynor Group’s Leeds office

“We’re expanding our capability across the region, and Ben’s varied background will be valuable in helping the region’s businesses and advising directors on restructuring and turnaround matters during some very turbulent times for the economy.”

Ben commented: “I am looking forward to helping the partners in Yorkshire and the wider firm, taking both insolvency appointments and turnaround assignments as we look to continue to grow the BTG Advisory division in the North. I am from Wetherby, and it is very rewarding to have been able to progress my career here in this region, supporting its businesses through tough times.”

Begbies Traynor Group currently has 10 offices in Yorkshire, the Humber and the North East. It offers a full range of professional services, including corporate recovery, investigations and risk, forensic accounting advice, corporate finance, property services, funding, debt collection and personal insolvency.