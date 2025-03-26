Beaverbrooks to bring exceptional diamonds, jewellery and luxury watches to Harrogate with new store opening

Family-owned national diamond, jewellery and watch retailer Beaverbrooks will expand its presence in Yorkshire by opening the doors of its latest store in Harrogate on Friday, April 11 – creating nine new jobs.

Located on James Street, the store – which opens at 9:30am, will be the retailer’s 57th location nationwide and sixth in Yorkshire – will undergo a refurbishment to give it a new look and feel as it transitions from previous owners, Hugh Rice.

The arrival of Beaverbrooks marks the continuation of a family business legacy, introducing the retailer’s 106 years of expertise in diamonds, jewellery and luxury watches to the area.

To celebrate the launch, Beaverbrooks Harrogate is offering one lucky winner the chance to win a stunning 9ct Yellow Gold and White Gold Diamond Necklace from Beaverbrooks’ Essence collection, worth £1,650. Visitors can enter the competition in-store on opening weekend between 9:30am on Friday, April 11 to 4:30pm on Sunday, April 13.

Beaverbrooks will also welcome existing Hugh Rice colleagues to the store’s new team, meaning shoppers will continue to see familiar faces paired with Beaverbrooks’ renowned customer service.

As part of its Beaverbrooks Diamonds and Weddings offering, the retailer will showcase a carefully curated selection of diamonds and fine jewellery. As a brand with decades of diamond expertise, the collection features an array of engagement and wedding rings, alongside Maple Leaf Diamonds and Beaverbrooks’ Essence, Dance and Beyond Brilliance collections.

In addition, the store will showcase a curated selection of yellow gold and sterling silver pieces, ideal for celebrating special occasions such as Mother’s Day and graduations. With a dedicated team of experts on hand, shoppers can explore exquisite designs and find the perfect piece to mark their milestone events.

The store will also showcase Beaverbrooks’ luxury watch collections, including esteemed brands OMEGA, Panerai, Breitling, TAG Heuer and Grand Seiko – making Beaverbrooks the only stockists in Harrogate.

Boasting 83 stores across the group, including 23 dedicated luxury mono-brand watch boutiques across the UK, this new retail space will see Beaverbrooks cement its position as a leading and trusted diamond, luxury watch and jewellery destination in both Harrogate and the wider region.

Anna Blackburn, Managing Director at Beaverbrooks, said: "We are delighted to arrive in Harrogate on Friday 11 April, where we will introduce 106 years of expertise and customer experience to the area.

“The opening is an exciting moment for Beaverbrooks, as we continue to invest where there’s opportunity and drive value for the business.

“We’re confident the new Harrogate store will be popular with customers and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional levels of customer service while showcasing our expertise and passion for luxury watches, fine jewellery and diamonds.”

Clare Watson, Manager at Beaverbrooks Harrogate, said: “We’re delighted to bring Beaverbrooks to Harrogate and introduce our exceptional diamond, jewellery and watch collections to the local community. As a team, we have more than six decades of combined expertise in the jewellery and watch trade, so customers can rest assured that they will receive exceptional service and expert guidance.

“We look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers, helping them discover beautifully crafted pieces to celebrate life’s special moments.”

The new Beaverbrooks store, opening on 11 April, will be located at 9-11 James Street, Harrogate. To view Beaverbrooks’ full collections, visit the website.

*T&Cs apply. To read T&Cs please see under ‘Current Promotions’ here: Terms and Conditions | Beaverbrooks the Jewellers