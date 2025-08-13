Batley Composite Doors celebrates after attaining 100 Five-Star Google Reviews
The Batley based company has enjoyed a steady increase in customer satisfaction, thanks to its blend of top-notch products, skilled craftsmanship, and outstanding customer service.
Over the past year, Batley Composite Doors has seen a surge in demand, with homeowners throughout the UK choosing the company for their durable, stylish, and secure door solutions.
Adam Dean, who started the company with a mission to elevate industry standards, believes these reviews represent more than just numbers.
He said: “It’s an incredible feeling to know that 100 of our customers have taken the time to share such positive feedback.”
“This isn’t just about five stars — it’s about the trust people place in us when they select our doors for their homes. Each review tells a story of a job well done by our dedicated team.
“The reviews showcase the company’s professionalism, meticulous attention to detail, and seamless installation process and nationwide deliveries.
“We are renowned for selling premium branded composite doors for 40 percent of the retail price. Customers often commend the team for going the extra mile, with several reviewers specifically recognizing individual fitters for their friendly demeanour and tidy work.”
Adam also explained the rationale behind the success of the brand. He said: “We’re a local business with big dreams, and what distinguishes us is our unwavering commitment to quality from the initial consultation to the final installation. These reviews embody the values we’ve built our company on — integrity, reliability, and pride in our work.
“We provide a diverse array of styles, colours, and finishes to complement every home, all supported by top-tier security features and energy efficiency ratings. We are dedicated to continuing its investment in both its product offerings and customer experience, with exciting products set to be unveiled in the coming weeks and months ahead.”
One such example of fabulous customer service is when 93 year old Margaret, from Dewsbury, purchased doors from the company.
“She rang her nephew in Scotland and asked him to help her source some doors. He googled a number of local suppliers and recommended Batley Composite Doors to Margaret,” said Adam.
“When Margaret rang us, she told us she had no transport, so we picked her up and took her to the showroom.
“We showed her a number of different options, she chose her door and we booked her in for an installation and we’ve been friends since,” added Adam.