Barrhead Travel reports record-breaking January as holiday bookings soar

Travel firm records ongoing demand for leisure holidays and celebrates best ever month in its 50-year history

Barrhead Travel, one of the UK’s leading independent travel agents, has recorded the most successful month in its history following huge demand for holiday bookings this January.

Despite the miserable weather, with a cold snap hitting the UK at the start of the month followed by a number of named storms, this did not stop holidaymakers booking their 2025 escapes. With people securing their trips in record numbers, January 2025 is officially the most successful month in Barrhead Travel’s 50-year history.

The group has also marked a record-breaking start to February, reporting more than 58 percent growth in bookings on Saturday 1st February.

Barrhead Travel President Jacqueline Dobson

The strong start to 2025 follows a second consecutive record-breaking year for Barrhead Travel, and it expects similar trends of high demand to be sustained during 2025.

According to Barrhead Travel’s booking data, all-inclusive holidays remain the number one holiday type for customers this year, accounting for more than one quarter of new bookings. Although the most popular duration of holidays were for 7 and 14 nights, Barrhead Travel says that there was a growing number of extended holidays with almost 20 percent of bookings for durations of more than 15 nights.

The top destinations so far this year include:

Shorthaul:

Tenerife

Mallorca

Cruising from Barcelona

Cruising from Southampton

Lanzarote

Longhaul:

Barbados

Dubai

Canada

Orlando

Cruising from Miami

Some of the most notable ‘rising-star’ destinations of 2025 so far include Japan (growth of 148 percent); Morocco (growth of 192 percent); Bulgaria (growth of 140 percent); and Nashville (growth of 102 percent).

Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel, said:

“January has retained its title of busiest booking month in the travel industry as we surpass booking numbers from 2024. However, with a record-breaking start to February, we’re expecting demand for new holiday bookings to continue well into the year.

“Our customers are telling us that their holidays are one of the most important times of year and we see this reflected in our booking data with spend, duration and upgrades all on the rise. We’re even seeing more customers book multiple holidays in one go – with one branch reporting that one client booked six holidays in one sitting during January.

“The typical summer sun holiday is still a staple for British holidaymakers, but we’re tracking increases for trips focussed on adventure. Destinations such as Japan are having a real spotlight moment this year with many customers opting for experience-led travel or visiting places they’ve always dreamt of.”