Barratt Homes Yorkshire East takes part in Big Barratt Cleanup for CleanupUK

York-based housebuilder, Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, has taken part in the Big Barratt Cleanup as part of a company-wide partnership with CleanupUK.

A team from Barratt Homes Yorkshire East’s office in Huntington came together to collect litter surrounding the office. The team’s clean-up spanned half a mile between the office on Monks Cross Drive to the Sainsbury’s on Jockey Lane where they collected six bags of litter.

The Big Barratt Cleanup has been launched alongside litter picking charity, CleanupUK I following with Barratt Homes’ and CleanupUK’s £100,000 partnership.

CleanupUK is a charity that unites volunteers to bring about cleaner, connected and safer communities by tackling the litter problems where they live. Cleaning up and litter picking are activities which bring people closer together, and help create a greater sense of pride and community in their areas.

Barratt Homes volunteers

This is the first time Barratt Homes has organised a mass environmental clean-up, with all divisions, plus the team from Barratt’s Oregon Factory, across the country set to take part in their local areas throughout spring. The first Big Barratt Cleanup activity took place along Regent’s Canal by the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, said: “We’re so proud to see our team taking part in the Big Barratt Cleanup for CleanupUK.

“We’re dedicated to creating communities across Yorkshire with our new homes. At the heart of our values is creating beautiful nature-rich spaces, so we are keen to play our part in cleaning-up areas around the homes we build and the places where we work, so this benefits everyone in the community.

“By our division taking part in the Big Barratt Cleanup we can contribute to a cleaner, safer and healthier area surrounding our head office in Huntington.”

George Monck, Chief Executive of CleanupUK, said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the incredible participation in the Big Barratt Cleanup. With all 33 Barratt divisions and 47 teams signing up, Barratt Developments PLC’s employees have made a significant impact, creating cleaner, safer, and healthier spaces in their local communities across the UK, from Aberdeen to Exeter - we could not be more delighted.

“We are very proud of the partnership we have with The Barratt Foundation. It has been transformational and has enabled us to expand our CleanupUK Community Partners initiative geographically by setting up Community Cleanup Hubs (where we provide all the equipment, know-how, support, and inspiration) in some of the most disadvantaged wards across the UK.

“We want to express our sincerest gratitude to everyone at The Barratt Foundation and Barratt Developments PLC for their invaluable support and commitment. Together, we are making a tangible difference in communities nationwide.”

Barratt Homes Yorkshire East is building a collection of energy-efficient homes across North, East and South Yorkshire. For more information about new homes in your area visit:www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/ or www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/