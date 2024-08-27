Barker Proudlove recruits from Savills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephen Henderson has joined Barker Proudlove as a retail consultant from Savills.

He joins the retail and leisure property specialists following almost 20 years as a retail director at Savills. He is based in Barker Proudlove’s Leeds office.

Henderson boasts more than 25 years of experience in commercial real estate and comes with a wealth of retail and leisure knowledge, as well as asset management experience.

In his new role, Henderson will continue to work on a range of high street and shopping centre leasing instructions for a range of clients including Ellandi, Adhan Group, Motcomb Estates, Columbia Threadneedle, NewEra, and Delta Properties.

Henderson will also play a key role in the company’s ambitious growth plans, advising existing and prospective clients on the retail and leisure market.

The Barker Proudlove team now extends to 17 fee earners, cementing their position as the largest retail and leisure agency team outside of London.

Mark Proudlove, director and owner of Barker Proudlove said: “Steve’s extensive industry experience is second to none and will prove invaluable to our business as we continue our upwards growth trajectory.

“Steve has already integrated seamlessly with the highly motivated and professional team at BP. We’re pleased to be able to attract people with Steve’s experience and client list as we continue to develop our offer and expand our presence across the UK.”

Discussing his appointment, Henderson said: “It’s fantastic to have joined Barker Proudlove at such an exciting time for the business. I’m thrilled to now be part of this large and ambitious team, benefitting from a huge client list and wealth of market data.”