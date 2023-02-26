The world’s second-largest cinema chain said it hopes to be back from bankruptcy protection before the middle of the year, but the debt-ridden business expects any deal with its creditors will wipe out its shareholders.

Cineworld entered bankruptcy protection in September, weighed down by heavy debts accumulated in part during Covid-19. The company said this week that it had been approached by “a number” of potential suitors, but none of them had been willing to pay in cash to buy the whole business.

The chain has 128 sites in the UK, including at the White Rose centre in Leeds, which are all operating as normal. While the business now hopes to come out of US bankruptcy protection some time in the first half of this year, it will likely spell a painful end for its current shareholders. It may have been hoping for a sale, but it was always seen as unlikely that it would find someone who was willing to take over the business and deal with its six billion dollar (£5 billion) pile of debt.

Bankrupt Cineworld, which has a site in the White Rose centre in Leeds, has shared an update on its future (Photo: Google)

Based on the discussions it has had, Cineworld said “there is a route” to emerging from the so-called Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. But, it added, “the company does not believe that there will be sufficient creditor support for a plan that contemplates any recovery for equity interests”.

It is thought that any rescue deal for the business will mean handing over control to the companies and people that Cineworld owes money to. And shareholders are unlikely to get anything back.

On Friday, Cineworld said: “The company has now received non-binding proposals from a number of potential transaction counterparties for some or all of the group’s business. None of these proposals involves an all-cash bid for the entire business.